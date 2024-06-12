The Front Page special: what the exit of BHA chief Julie Harrington means for British racing

Join us for a special edition of The Front Page following the news that BHA chief executive Julie Harrington will step down later this year, the latest in a series of top leaders to exit the sport.

Was Harrington a success or failure in the role? What does her successor need to tackle? And who might fill the role?

Watch The Front Page here

Read this:

'It felt like the right time' says Julie Harrington as she announces plan to step down as BHA chief at the end of 2024

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.