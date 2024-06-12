The Front Page
The Front Page special: what the exit of BHA chief Julie Harrington means for British racing
Join us for a special edition of The Front Page following the news that BHA chief executive Julie Harrington will step down later this year, the latest in a series of top leaders to exit the sport.
Was Harrington a success or failure in the role? What does her successor need to tackle? And who might fill the role?
Read this:
'It felt like the right time' says Julie Harrington as she announces plan to step down as BHA chief at the end of 2024
