The Front Page: is Arc hero Ace Impact the best horse in the world?

This week on the Front Page, Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by Jon Harding and David Jennings.

Top of the agenda is the brilliant Arc victory of Ace Impact, with the team debating where he stands among recent winners of the race, who'd win in a race between him and Japanese superstar Equinox, and whether he'll stay in training.

Next we look at revenue warnings from bookmaker giants, and DJ shares an alarming assessment of the Irish Gambling Regulation Bill and the likelihood its sweeping restrictions to advertising will come into force.

Finally, a whistlestop round-up of other news includes discussion of a wrong horse fiasco and the return of Envoi Allen.

'He has the strongest acceleration I've seen' - Ace Impact extends unbeaten streak with brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win

