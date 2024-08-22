Racing Postcast: York and Goodwood preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, James Stevens and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at York and Goodwood this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at five races from York on Saturday. A strong field go to post for the Ebor and the all-conquering Coolmore team have a leading contender in Queenstown.

The supporting card on ITV this weekend comes from Goodwood. The Celebration Mile is the big race on the South Downs on Saturday.

This year's dominant miler Charyn finished third in this contest last year. Could there be another future star in this year's field?

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend naps.

Watch this week's show here

