Racing Postcast: Sandown, Beverley and Chester preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Tom Park and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Sandown, Beverley and Chester this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at Sandown. The Atlanta Stakes sees Tamfana return back to a mile where she was last seen finishing fourth in this year's 1,000 Guineas. To close the ITV Racing card the two-year-olds take centre stage in the Group 3 Solario Stakes.

Beverley and Chester are the points of call for ITV away from Sandown. The Listed Beverley Bullet is the big race, while on the Roodee we have the Chester Stakes.

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .