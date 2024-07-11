Racing Postcast: Newmarket, York and Ascot preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Graeme Rodway, Matt Gardner and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Newmarket, York and Ascot this weekend.

In the first part of the show the panel look at Saturday's card at Newmarket. The big race is the Group 1 July Cup. The three-year-olds dominate the top of the betting and Inisherin will be bidding to back up his win in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Ascot and York provide supporting cards on ITV this weekend and there are some competitive handicaps for the team to try to solve. Graeme and Ed agree on a 20-1 shot in the John Smith's Cup for a trainer who has a good record in the race.

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

Watch this week's show here

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .