Racing Postcast: Newcastle and Newmarket tipping show with Keith Melrose and Matt Gardner

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, Matt Gardner and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Newcastle and Newmarket this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel analyse Saturday's card at Newcastle. Kinross is set to make his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes after he was withdrawn from the Jubilee at Royal Ascot last week with the ground against him. The Northumberland Plate is the highlight on the card and our team try to crack the puzzle.

The second part of the show focuses on Newmarket, where Charlie Appleby will be hoping to bounce back from a quiet Royal Ascot, on the return to the July course. He sends King Of Conquest and Noble Dynasty there this weekend in a bid to get the ball rolling.

The team then share their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

