Racing Postcast: Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, Marc Hryhorskyj and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Newbury, Ripon and Newmarket this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at Newbury. York's Ebor festival may be on the horizon, but we have some top racing at Newbury, headlined by the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes. The race is full of classy seven-furlong specialists who all have claims.

Ripon and Newmarket are the points of call for ITV away from Newbury. The unique Grey Horse Handicap takes place at Newmarket, while at Ripon we have the competitive Great St Wilfrid Handicap. The panel have some big prices across the cards.

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

Watch this week's show here

