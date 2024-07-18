Racing Postcast: Newbury and Market Rasen preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Market Rasen and Newbury this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at the jumps card at Market Rasen. The Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase is one of the big summer jumps races in the calendar and this is a typically competitive running. Can the team solve the puzzle?

Newbury has four live races on ITV this weekend. The Steventon Stakes is one of the features on the card there with Shadwell horses Alyanaabi and Al Aasy prominent in the market.

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

