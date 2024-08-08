Racing Postcast: Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at Ascot. The Shergar Cup has come round in the racing calendar once again as riders from far and wide take part in a unique team competition at the Berkshire track.

Billy Loughnane has an excellent book of rides and Robbie thinks the young jockey could have a good meeting on his Shergar Cup debut.

The Rose of Lancaster Stakes is the feature at Haydock. Group 1 winner Anmaat is back after a 439-day lay-off, but will he make a winning return?

