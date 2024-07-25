Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:45 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:45 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Postcast

Racing Postcast: Ascot and York preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, James Stevens and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Ascot and York this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at Ascot. The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes is one of the highlights of the British Flat season. Auguste Rodin tops the market but with rivals such as Rebel's Romance and Bluestocking this will be no easy task.

The York Stakes is the feature on the card on the Knavesmire, along with a couple of competitive sprint handicaps. Is Passenger going to get the job done against last year's winner Alflaila and King's Gambit, the unlucky loser from Royal Ascot?

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

  • Watch this week's show here

Sign up here. 18+. begambleaware.org. New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply.

Published on inRacing Postcast

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Postcast
more inBetting offers
more inRacing Postcast
more inBetting offers