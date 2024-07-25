Racing Postcast: Ascot and York preview and tipping show

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, James Stevens and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Ascot and York this weekend.

In the first part of the show, the panel look at Ascot. The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes is one of the highlights of the British Flat season. Auguste Rodin tops the market but with rivals such as Rebel's Romance and Bluestocking this will be no easy task.

The York Stakes is the feature on the card on the Knavesmire, along with a couple of competitive sprint handicaps. Is Passenger going to get the job done against last year's winner Alflaila and King's Gambit, the unlucky loser from Royal Ascot?

The team finish by sharing their other selections before providing their weekend NAPs.

Watch this week's show here

