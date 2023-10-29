'For Kitty's Light to win those races gave us a big boost' - Christian Williams on tough times and his unique training approach

Christian Williams has opened up about how the success of Kitty's Light helped lift his family after his daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukaemia in March.

Speaking to Maddy Playle for the latest video in her series Maddy Meets , now available to watch exclusively on the Racing Post YouTube channel, the trainer spoke of how his stable star's victories in the Eider Chase, Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup helped him through a challenging time.

"It's been wonderful – we've had great support from the start and we're lucky we've been involved in racing," he said. "We went through such a tough time last year and for Kitty's Light to win those big races, and Betsy watching with her mum Charlotte and sister Tilly, it gave us a big boost."

Williams also spoke of his unique training approach and being able to rely on his staff while he was visiting Betsy in hospital.

"I'm lucky that my business can carry on as normal without me being there all the time," he said. "I can still go to the yard in the morning and then go to hospital with Betsy on certain days, and be confident in my staff the job is still getting done.

"They keep reminding me that Christian Williams trained Kitty's Light for the first half of last season and they trained him for the second – I don't know which bit was the most important!"

Williams also discussed partnering the likes of Big Buck's and Denman during his riding days, why he started training against his will, the emergence of his rider Jack Tudor, and the secret to winning some of the sport's fiercest handicaps.

Watch the new Maddy Meets with Christian Williams here .

