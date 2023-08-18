Tom Segal with course-and-distance winner who is 'going to be hard to beat' from good draw at Ripon

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Challet 15:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Challet

3.50 Ripon

1pt win at 7-2

Given his record at the track and his draw in stall one, Challet is surely going to be hard to beat in the William Hill Epic Value Handicap at Ripon (3.50). He comes into the race in good heart having run well at Thirsk last time when there was a chance he went for home a bit soon.

Connor Beasley will no doubt go forward on Challet from his draw and there are few better tracks for prominent racers than the round track at Ripon.

