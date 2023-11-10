TippingPricewise
premium
'This stiff 6f is going to suit her perfectly' - Tom Segal with four fancies on Saturday
Tom SegalTipster
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He could still have more in hand off this mark' - Justin O'Hanlon with two fancies in Ireland
- Big-race trends: look to last season's Topham for Grand Sefton clues
- 'He clearly has an affinity with this course' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- Paul Kealy tipped 11-4 and 6-1 winners on Thursday and returns with two Friday fancies
- 'He should take some pegging back down in trip' - David Jennings with a strong fancy at Down Royal
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He could still have more in hand off this mark' - Justin O'Hanlon with two fancies in Ireland
- Big-race trends: look to last season's Topham for Grand Sefton clues
- 'He clearly has an affinity with this course' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- Paul Kealy tipped 11-4 and 6-1 winners on Thursday and returns with two Friday fancies
- 'He should take some pegging back down in trip' - David Jennings with a strong fancy at Down Royal