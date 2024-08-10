FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'She should be bang there with a repeat effort' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Downpatrick on Sunday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'We haven't seen anything like the best of him' - Tom Segal with his view on the Prix Jacques le Marois
- 'He has everything going for him' - Tom Segal with a handicapper to back at Newmarket
- David Jennings is two from two after 6-1 and 5-2 winners - don't miss his final two Saturday tips
- Big-race trends: experience can prove crucial in Sweet Solera Stakes
- 'He's by far the most interesting runner' - Tom Segal with three Saturday selections
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'We haven't seen anything like the best of him' - Tom Segal with his view on the Prix Jacques le Marois
- 'He has everything going for him' - Tom Segal with a handicapper to back at Newmarket
- David Jennings is two from two after 6-1 and 5-2 winners - don't miss his final two Saturday tips
- Big-race trends: experience can prove crucial in Sweet Solera Stakes
- 'He's by far the most interesting runner' - Tom Segal with three Saturday selections