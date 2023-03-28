Paul Kealy thinks this novice can take a big step forwards on his handicap debut

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Mikhailovich

3.30 Huntingdon

1pt win at 12-1 generally

's one bumper run a year ago suggests he should be a good deal better than a 103-rated hurdler, and while it hasn't turned out like that yet, he now goes into handicap company.

The six-year-old was a highly encouraging and well-backed four-and-a-half-length third to a now 135-rated hurdler in that Chepstow bumper last spring, but he hasn't seemed to handle really testing ground this winter.

However, he has managed to get himself handicapped when trainer Kim Bailey couldn't buy a winner, and his handicap-qualifying third at Taunton last time on better ground was easily his best effort in this sphere.

With a couple of winners and seconds in the past week, Bailey seems to have finally emerged from his winter doldrums, and as he has trained more winners at Huntingdon in his career than at any other track, his unexposed novice is worth a small bet at a big price.

