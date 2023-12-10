'It is only a matter of time before he exploits that mark' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

The Banger Doyle

2.45 Cork

2pts win at 3-1

Meetings at Huntingdon and Kelso have fallen by the wayside due to the adverse weather conditions in Britain, and the horse to stand out by a mile on Cork's card is The Banger Doyle in the Bar One Racing “Guaranteed Overnight Prices” Handicap Hurdle (2.45).

This seven-year-old is thrown in over hurdles off a mark of 106 relative to his Flat/chase exploits. The Banger Doyle ran to a Racing Post Rating of 82 when fourth in a good Galway maiden containing Ballysax runner-up Up And Under in the summer, while just three starts back he recorded an RPR of 134 when following home the smart Hercule Du Seuil in a Tipperary Grade 3 novice chase.

It is only a matter of time before he exploits that hurdles mark and I'm willing to forgive his recent fourth at Thurles when he was the subject of strong market support as the trip just seemed to stretch him. A well-run 2m1f should be perfect.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.