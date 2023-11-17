TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He'll give the sexier names something to think about' - David Jennings has three fancies at Navan
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: which runners come out best in the Paddy Power Gold Cup?
- 'There won't be a horse who comes here with a better preparation' - Tom Segal with four tips on Paddy Power Gold Cup day
- 'His opening mark could be miles too low' - Paul Kealy with five selections at Cheltenham on Saturday
- 'His pedigree is all about stamina' - Tom Segal with an Irish raider to back at Cheltenham on Friday
- 'He might be thrown in and is well worth backing' - Tom Segal with two Cheltenham fancies
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: which runners come out best in the Paddy Power Gold Cup?
- 'There won't be a horse who comes here with a better preparation' - Tom Segal with four tips on Paddy Power Gold Cup day
- 'His opening mark could be miles too low' - Paul Kealy with five selections at Cheltenham on Saturday
- 'His pedigree is all about stamina' - Tom Segal with an Irish raider to back at Cheltenham on Friday
- 'He might be thrown in and is well worth backing' - Tom Segal with two Cheltenham fancies