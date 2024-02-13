TippingView From Ireland
premium
'He will rattle home late' - Adrian Wall with three selections at Dundalk on Wednesday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 13 February 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 13 February 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She's very, very good, and I don't say that about too many' - trainer quotes for the Cheltenham Mares' races
- 'There is every reason to think he can improve significantly' - our in-form tipster with three wagers
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Mares' Hurdle and Mares' Novices'
- 'The one thing we know is that she stays well' - who does Tom Segal fancy for the Mares' Chase?
- 'He could be well treated' - Graeme Rodway returns after advising 20-1 and 16-1 Pricewise Extra winners in the last two weeks
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She's very, very good, and I don't say that about too many' - trainer quotes for the Cheltenham Mares' races
- 'There is every reason to think he can improve significantly' - our in-form tipster with three wagers
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Mares' Hurdle and Mares' Novices'
- 'The one thing we know is that she stays well' - who does Tom Segal fancy for the Mares' Chase?
- 'He could be well treated' - Graeme Rodway returns after advising 20-1 and 16-1 Pricewise Extra winners in the last two weeks