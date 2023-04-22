'He was a revelation when hacking up at Bangor last time' - Tom Segal with his picks for Plumpton and Stratford

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

William Ewart

3.15 Stratford

1pt win

Northern Poet

3.30 Plumpton

1pt win

With all due respect to the meetings at Stratford and Plumpton, there really isn't that much to talk about, so forgive me if I revert to one of my specialist subjects, the Guineas trials run at Newbury and Newmarket this week.

The ground was tough to get through at both tracks and there was a strong headwind at Newmarket too, so it's hard to be sure how the races work out. Having said that, it was hard not to be impressed with the two fillies, Mammas Girl and Remarquee, who were the least experienced runners in their respective races and won easily.

That suggests to me the juvenile fillies' form might not have been up to much last year and with no confirmation the current favourite Tahiyra is on course for Newmarket, it wouldn't surprise me if either Mammas Girl or Remarquee were to win next month.

The latter is especially interesting because Ralph Beckett trained just about the best 2yo filly of last season in Lezoo, and I got the impression he thought Remarquee was something pretty special.

In contrast, horses with form won the colts' trials and the unexposed ones were wiped out. I don't think anyone at Ballydoyle will be too concerned about what they saw on either occasion.

Obviously, it was a huge shame that Chaldean unseated Frankie Dettori at the start because he brought the Dewhurst form to the table, but that race is working out well with Naval Power and Issac Shelby winning already this season, and the time was excellent too.

As a backer of the Dewhurst runner-up Royal Scotsman, I'm glad he kept away from the mud and can go to Newmarket a fresh horse, but I have to admit I'm very scared about Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear.

As for today, the Bluebell Vineyard Estates Handicap Chase at Plumpton (3.30) looks by far the most interesting race as it sees the rematch between and Hiway One On Three.

There was not much between them over course and distance last time and everything will depend on which one gets into the best rhythm and jumps the best.

Having said that, I had the impression Northern Poet was holding the runner-up last time and that he might have had a bit more left in reserve.

Nick Gifford's staying chaser is a little worse off at the weights this time, but he has cheekpieces on for the first time, which suggests connections thought he might have been keeping a bit back last time. I think Northern Poet will confirm that form and win again.

It was tempting to suggest Jersey Lady in the Winston's Wish Handicap Hurdle (4.30) also at Plumpton, but I got cold feet because there is due to be plenty of rain during the day, which is something she wouldn't want. If the ground remains good, she would definitely be of interest because she can race off a lower mark than when scoring at Ffos Las a year ago.

At Stratford, it was tempting to get a bit cute with one of the well-handicapped horses bouncing back in the NAF Five Star Metazone Handicap Hurdle (3.15), but Christian Williams, who won the Scottish Grand National on Saturday with Kitty's Light, is one of the most patient trainers around and his was a revelation when hacking up at Bangor last time.

The handicapper didn't miss him but I don't think it was the worst race ever run at Bangor and I don't think the 10lb rise will stop him.

