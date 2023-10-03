Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPricewise Extra
premium

'He usually holds his form well' - Graeme Rodway returns with his best bet on Tuesday

Silk
Autumn Festival15:22 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Autumn Festival
3.22 Ayr
1pt win at 3-1 generally

When Autumn Festival gets on a roll he usually holds his form well. He broke his maiden at Redcar in April last year and followed that victory with form figures of 212 on his next three starts, then later that season he went on a run of five consecutive wins starting at Sandown in July and finishing at Musselburgh in October.

That Musselburgh success came off a mark of 88 and, after dropping to just 82 at Beverley last week, Autumn Festival finally cashed in on his fall in the weights when running away with a competitive 7½f handicap by a length and a half in first-time cheekpieces.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 October 2023Last updated 09:57, 3 October 2023
icon
more inMembers' Club tips
more inMembers' Club tips