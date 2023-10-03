'He usually holds his form well' - Graeme Rodway returns with his best bet on Tuesday

Autumn Festival 15:22 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Autumn Festival

3.22 Ayr

1pt win at 3-1 generally

When Autumn Festival gets on a roll he usually holds his form well. He broke his maiden at Redcar in April last year and followed that victory with form figures of 212 on his next three starts, then later that season he went on a run of five consecutive wins starting at Sandown in July and finishing at Musselburgh in October.

That Musselburgh success came off a mark of 88 and, after dropping to just 82 at Beverley last week, Autumn Festival finally cashed in on his fall in the weights when running away with a competitive 7½f handicap by a length and a half in first-time cheekpieces.