'He usually holds his form well' - Graeme Rodway returns with his best bet on Tuesday
Autumn Festival
3.22 Ayr
1pt win at 3-1 generally
When Autumn Festival gets on a roll he usually holds his form well. He broke his maiden at Redcar in April last year and followed that victory with form figures of 212 on his next three starts, then later that season he went on a run of five consecutive wins starting at Sandown in July and finishing at Musselburgh in October.
That Musselburgh success came off a mark of 88 and, after dropping to just 82 at Beverley last week, Autumn Festival finally cashed in on his fall in the weights when running away with a competitive 7½f handicap by a length and a half in first-time cheekpieces.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'It will be a bit disappointing if he weren't up to winning this' - three Tuesday tips from David Jennings
- 'A follow-up looks likely' - our man has five fancies as he bids to build on last week's 15-2 winner
- 'A massive run looks on the cards' - Richard Birch with a Bath sprinter to back
- 'He will surely take advantage of a mark of 99 before long' - Conor Fennelly with two bets at Fairyhouse on Monday
- 'He has an outstanding chance' - our Monday tipster bids to follow up last week's 9-2 winner
- 'It will be a bit disappointing if he weren't up to winning this' - three Tuesday tips from David Jennings
- 'A follow-up looks likely' - our man has five fancies as he bids to build on last week's 15-2 winner
- 'A massive run looks on the cards' - Richard Birch with a Bath sprinter to back
- 'He will surely take advantage of a mark of 99 before long' - Conor Fennelly with two bets at Fairyhouse on Monday
- 'He has an outstanding chance' - our Monday tipster bids to follow up last week's 9-2 winner