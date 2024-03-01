TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He should prove hard to beat' - Justin O'Hanlon with two standout bets at Navan
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 March 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 1 March 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He could simply outclass them' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- Big-race trends: it can pay to ignore latest run of leading Greatwood Gold Cup contender
- 'If he bounces back to that form he will take all the beating' - Tom Segal has four tips for Newbury, Doncaster and Kelso
- 'With the yard in such good form, he can win again' - Tom Segal with a rapid improver to back at Lingfield
- 'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Dundalk
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He could simply outclass them' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- Big-race trends: it can pay to ignore latest run of leading Greatwood Gold Cup contender
- 'If he bounces back to that form he will take all the beating' - Tom Segal has four tips for Newbury, Doncaster and Kelso
- 'With the yard in such good form, he can win again' - Tom Segal with a rapid improver to back at Lingfield
- 'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Dundalk