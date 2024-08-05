FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He is too big a price' - Keith Melrose with a selection at Ripon on Monday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She is very much the one to beat' - our Monday tipster returns with four fancies
- 'He can shed his maiden tag' - Conor Fennelly with two selections in Ireland on Monday
- 'He is probably still fairly treated' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning prices on Sunday
- 'I'm chancing him at a big price' - David Jennings has three tips for the final day of Galway
- 'He's dropped a couple of pounds for that and could easily become another repeat winner' - Tom Segal with three Sunday selections
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She is very much the one to beat' - our Monday tipster returns with four fancies
- 'He can shed his maiden tag' - Conor Fennelly with two selections in Ireland on Monday
- 'He is probably still fairly treated' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning prices on Sunday
- 'I'm chancing him at a big price' - David Jennings has three tips for the final day of Galway
- 'He's dropped a couple of pounds for that and could easily become another repeat winner' - Tom Segal with three Sunday selections