FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He could have more to offer' - Conor Fennelly with a 2pts each-way selection at Cork on Friday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- Graeme Rodway had a 7-1 winner yesterday and returns with three Friday fancies
- 'He is edging down the weights' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Thursday morning prices
- 'He just adores Leopardstown' - David Jennings has three Thursday fancies, including a course specialist
- 'The form he showed last season is among the best on offer' - our top tipster has three Thursday fancies
- 'She is capable of outclassing this weaker set of rivals' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
more inMembers' Club tips
- Graeme Rodway had a 7-1 winner yesterday and returns with three Friday fancies
- 'He is edging down the weights' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Thursday morning prices
- 'He just adores Leopardstown' - David Jennings has three Thursday fancies, including a course specialist
- 'The form he showed last season is among the best on offer' - our top tipster has three Thursday fancies
- 'She is capable of outclassing this weaker set of rivals' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices