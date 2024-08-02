FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He could be on an extremely good mark' - Tom Segal with an unexposed hurdler to back in the opener at Galway
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find a winner on day four of Glorious Goodwood
- 'It's hard to work out why he's such a big price' - Tom Segal with four Friday selections at Glorious Goodwood
- 'If he rediscovers that form he would outclass this lot' - David Jennings has four fancies for Galway on Friday
- 'He's in the form of his life' - Paul Kealy with seven selections at Glorious Goodwood after 11-2 and 7-2 winners on Thursday
- 'If he's in similar form he's going to be very dangerous' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find a winner on day four of Glorious Goodwood
- 'It's hard to work out why he's such a big price' - Tom Segal with four Friday selections at Glorious Goodwood
- 'If he rediscovers that form he would outclass this lot' - David Jennings has four fancies for Galway on Friday
- 'He's in the form of his life' - Paul Kealy with seven selections at Glorious Goodwood after 11-2 and 7-2 winners on Thursday
- 'If he's in similar form he's going to be very dangerous' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5