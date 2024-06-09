TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He could be a dark horse in an open race' - David Jennings bids to follow up his Sunday winner with three Monday fancies
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He is surely several pounds ahead of the assessor' - our Monday tipster with three strong fancies
- 'He is clearly well handicapped' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 7-1 winner
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal's latest tips after a 5-1 Saturday winner
- David Jennings opens up with a 10-3 winner at Punchestown and his best bet of the day is still to run
- 'She has been crying out for a step up in trip' - Tom Segal hoping for big improvement from Navan handicapper
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He is surely several pounds ahead of the assessor' - our Monday tipster with three strong fancies
- 'He is clearly well handicapped' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 7-1 winner
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal's latest tips after a 5-1 Saturday winner
- David Jennings opens up with a 10-3 winner at Punchestown and his best bet of the day is still to run
- 'She has been crying out for a step up in trip' - Tom Segal hoping for big improvement from Navan handicapper