TippingBig-race trends
premium
Big-race trends: young improving types usually favoured in Welsh Grand National
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- Tom Segal has three selections on Welsh National day after Boxing Day winners at 12-1 and 10-3
- 'I'll be surprised if he can't run these ragged' - Paul Kealy with four selections on Welsh Grand National day
- 'I've little doubt he's better than his rating suggests' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown
- 'I foresee a big run' - Robbie Wilders has one fancy at a nice price at Aintree on Boxing Day
- 'Get on this 14-1 shot for the Paddy Power Chase right now' - David Jennings delivers his Leopardstown fancies
more inMembers' Club tips
- Tom Segal has three selections on Welsh National day after Boxing Day winners at 12-1 and 10-3
- 'I'll be surprised if he can't run these ragged' - Paul Kealy with four selections on Welsh Grand National day
- 'I've little doubt he's better than his rating suggests' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown
- 'I foresee a big run' - Robbie Wilders has one fancy at a nice price at Aintree on Boxing Day
- 'Get on this 14-1 shot for the Paddy Power Chase right now' - David Jennings delivers his Leopardstown fancies