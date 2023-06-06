Racing Post logo
What they say: 'He should have a great chance' - trainers on their Ascot Gold Cup contenders

Coltrane and Oisin Murphy win the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot
Coltrane: Sagaro winner leads the market for the Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

Several trainers look ahead to the Ascot Gold Cup (4.20, June 22)

Andrew Balding, trainer of Coltrane
I think his last run in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes suggests he is better than ever. I thought he was very impressive. He put in a similar performance at Sandown last year where he looked very good, and we were just thrilled with the way he won at Ascot. It was obvious that we didn’t need to be running again before the Gold Cup because there’s a busy time after that as well so hopefully, if we can get him there in the same form, he should have a great chance.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Haskoy and Lone Eagle
They have both come out of their respective warm up races in good shape and both are on course for the Ascot Gold Cup. On pedigree they look to have a pretty good chance of staying the trip.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 18:02, 6 June 2023
