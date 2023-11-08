Racing Post logo
'We'll fancy him strongly if it keeps on raining' - connections of the Coral Gold Cup contenders have their say

Complete Unknown: scores on his seasonal debut at Newton Abbot
Complete Unknown: Coral Gold Cup contender for Paul NichollsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Connections discuss their hopes for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on December 2 . . .

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Stumptown  
He could travel over to Britain again this season but he's a little bit ground dependent as he wouldn't want it bottomless, so we'll have to see.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Chantry HouseDusart and City Chief
Dusart is still very much in my mind and I'm very, very pleased with him. I haven't decided if he'll run at Wincanton on Saturday, but I would like to get a run into him before and he'll be entered at Cheltenham next week too, but then you're getting quite close to Newbury. I'm not sure about Chantry House, although there are a couple of hurdle races I'm thinking about as a prep for him. City Chief takes a lot of work, but is a possibility as well, although I can't say today any of them are categorically going to run.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 8 November 2023inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated 18:00, 8 November 2023

