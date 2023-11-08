'We'll fancy him strongly if it keeps on raining' - connections of the Coral Gold Cup contenders have their say

Connections discuss their hopes for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on December 2 . . .

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Stumptown

He could travel over to Britain again this season but he's a little bit ground dependent as he wouldn't want it bottomless, so we'll have to see.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Chantry House , Dusart and City Chief

Dusart is still very much in my mind and I'm very, very pleased with him. I haven't decided if he'll run at Wincanton on Saturday, but I would like to get a run into him before and he'll be entered at Cheltenham next week too, but then you're getting quite close to Newbury. I'm not sure about Chantry House, although there are a couple of hurdle races I'm thinking about as a prep for him. City Chief takes a lot of work, but is a possibility as well, although I can't say today any of them are categorically going to run.