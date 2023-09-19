Racing Post logo
Trainer quotes for some of the leading Champions Day contenders at Ascot

ASCOT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: A general view of the runners in The Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 16, 2021 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
British Champions Day: taking place on October 21Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Champions Sprint

Steve Brown, husband and assistant trainer to Julie Camacho, trainer of Shaquille
He's begun cantering away again this week to get him back up to fitness and we'll discuss with Martin [Hughes, joint-owner] soon about where we go next, but it's the only target he could have. Nothing obvious has come to light after Haydock but we're waiting on one or two things still.

Long Distance Cup

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Courage Mon Ami and Sweet William
There's a three-week gap between Arc weekend and Champions Day this year so many could do both including Courage Mon Ami who will first go in the Group 1 Prix du Cadran at Longchamp. There's no decision on whether Sweet William will go to Ascot.

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, owners of Eldar Eldarov
He ran in it last year on very soft ground which was a bit beyond him and we've found that a mile and three-quarters is his best trip. If it was good ground he could run.

Published on 19 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 19 September 2023
