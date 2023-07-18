'If it came up soft he'd have a good each-way chance' - trainers on their St Leger contenders

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Chesspiece

The plan is to run him in the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday when he will appreciate some ease in the ground. After that he has options in France and at Goodwood but he'll go where the ground is. If it came up soft he would have a good each-way chance in the St Leger as he's still learning his job.

William Haggas, trainer of Desert Hero

He's been fine since Royal Ascot and will get an entry in the St Leger. He's entered in the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday night but is an unlikely runner at this stage. He has other options.

James Ferguson, trainer of Canberra Legend

We've given him an entry in the St Leger and the plan first is to go for the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. If he wins that then he would be a live candidate for Doncaster.