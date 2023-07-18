Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-post Pricewise
premium

'If it came up soft he'd have a good each-way chance' - trainers on their St Leger contenders

Desert Hero (right) beats Valiant King in the King George V Stakes
Desert Hero (right): could he be a royal St Leger contender?Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Chesspiece
The plan is to run him in the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday when he will appreciate some ease in the ground. After that he has options in France and at Goodwood but he'll go where the ground is. If it came up soft he would have a good each-way chance in the St Leger as he's still learning his job.

William Haggas, trainer of Desert Hero
He's been fine since Royal Ascot and will get an entry in the St Leger. He's entered in the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday night but is an unlikely runner at this stage. He has other options.

James Ferguson, trainer of Canberra Legend
We've given him an entry in the St Leger and the plan first is to go for the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. If he wins that then he would be a live candidate for Doncaster.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 July 2023
icon
more inAnte-post Pricewise
more inAnte-post Pricewise