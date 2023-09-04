'He's got a nice weight and he'd have a decent chance' - connections on their Cesarewitch hopefuls

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket on October 14

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tashkhan and Cormier

Tashkhan needs the ground to be right for him and he won't run unless it's soft. He didn't like the quick ground at York and they didn't go very quick either, those were the major factors for his performance. He's being aimed at the Cesarewitch but needs that juice in the going. It's the same for Cormier, but it's a bit up in the air if he gets in.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Novel Legend

I’m not sure where he goes, we’ll see how he gets on at Goodwood and then we’ll make a plan. He’s entered in the Cesarewitch and the Irish Cesarewitch, so we’ll get this race out the way first before we decide.