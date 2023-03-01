'He ran a blinder on Saturday and this looks the right race for him' - key Cheltenham handicap quotes

Ultima

Jamie Hamilton, rider of Into Overdrive

His form has been rock-solid and it was one of the strongest Rowland Meyricks for a few years he won last time. We’re hoping he’s not done with yet. He’s off a nice weight [11st 2lb] and hopefully can run a big race.

Josh Moore, assistant to Gary Moore, trainer of Nassalam

He's on target for the race and has some good form at Cheltenham. Hopefully we'll get some rain, which would give him a good chance.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Threeunderthrufive

I think he's still got it all to do at the weights but, having said that, he won at Cheltenham last year and he likes nice ground so he’s definitely not without a chance. His owner, Max McNeill, sponsors the race and would love to win his own money so it would be nice if he ran well.