York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote have fiendishly gone for six races with double-figure fields at York for their £100,000 Placepot guarantee, so a sizeable perm to small stakes is the call.

Even the opening novice (2.05) is wide open. Pilgrim has the best form but it's not great and there are plenty of unraced ones with interesting pedigrees, with Gamekeeper arguably the pick.

Iron Lion is the main fancy for the next (2.40) but cases can be made for loads, so I'll add Rathgar , a good second here on his latest start, and Insanity , who looked an improved performer for being gelded last time.

The third (3.15) is a real head-scratcher but African Spirit looked potentially useful on his debut last month, while The Coffee Pod is a course winner and Grey Cuban has been well backed and shaped better than his finishing position at Doncaster last time.

Millebosc ought to be a player in the fourth (3.50), while Redcar's Straight-Mile Series Final runner-up La Trinidad has obviously been running well and has tons of decent York form.

You could make a case for nearly all of them in the fifth (4.25), so my three, without a great deal of confidence, are Curious Rover , Ganesha and Midnight Lir .

The last (5.00) is just as difficult but topweight Alligator Alley is still well handicapped at his best, while youngster Looking For Lynda , who goes well here, completes the perm.

York Placepot perm

2.05

5 Gamekeeper

9 Pilgrim

2.40

8 Insanity

11 Iron Lion

12 Rathgar

3.15

2 The Coffee Pod

10 African Spirit

17 Grey Cuban

3.50

4 Millebosc

5 La Trinidad

4.25

2 Midnight Lir

3 Ganeshea

9 Curious Rover

5.00

1 Alligator Alley

4 Looking For Lynda

2x3x3x2x3x2 = 216 lines

