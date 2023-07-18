Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Yarmouth, so let’s play the bet there.

Speriamo is one of my best bets of the day and she lines up in the opening 7f apprentice handicap (5.35), but she is probably either going to win or blow out. Put the lightly raced Dark Kestrel in too.

The 5f maiden (6.10) looks wide open. John and Thady Gosden have a 27 per cent strike-rate at this track in the last five years and run Bibendum. Our Bank is the other newcomer to put in.

The consistent Bailar Contigo makes plenty of appeal from a place perspective in the 1m2f classified event (6.40) and, with plenty of runners set to line up, she rates banker material.

There are nine runners declared for the 7f maiden (7.10) and, provided at least eight of them make the line-up, it’s worth banking on Rajindri. She has the form and should be in the three.

The 6f handicap (7.40) is another open contest in which coverage will be needed. Porfin is generally consistent and can be trusted to run well, while Foreseeable Future is the next best.

The 5f handicap (8.10) is the last leg and this is a difficult race to negotiate. Byefornow has been in good form and looks like a good bet to make the places. Mucky Mulconry is next in.

Yarmouth Placepot perm

5.35

8 Speriamo

10 Dark Kestrel

6.10

1 Bibendum

4 Our Bank

6.40

8 Bailar Contigo

7.10

6 Rajindri

7.40

1 Foreseeable Future

4 Porfin

8.10

7 Mucky Mulconry

8 Byefornow

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

