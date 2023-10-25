Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee

Wolverhampton is the venue for the Tote's £50,000 guarantee and a wide-open nursery (4.25) kicks things off.

There isn't loads of form to go off but Asian Tide and Dylan's Ashes make some appeal on pedigree on their handicap debuts. As does the trip-dropping New Bay gelding Compton Bay .

It is worth having a couple onside in the second division (5.00) as well. Kempton winner Cherry Hill is improving and gets the nod. Go with handicap debutant Hand Jive as well. He is a Blue Point half-brother to the Johnston yard's Coventry Stakes winner Buratino.

The Caltonian is miles ahead of his mark and should bring up the hat-trick in the 7f handicap (5.30).

Banking on Tayala is the way to go in the 1m½f fillies' maiden (6.00). She has an excellent all-weather pedigree and is ready to leave the sprinting ranks.

Nikki's Girl is entitled to step forward for her lethargic return from 60 days off here a few weeks ago. She is better judged on her easy course-and-distance strike in August and can go well in the next (6.30).

A couple of the big form players in the 5f novice (7.00) return from four-month breaks for new yards. The race-fit Moon Flight rates a more solid suggestion.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.25

3 Asian Tide

8 Compton Bay

10 Dylan's Ashes

5.00

5 Cherry Hill

6 Hand Jive

5.30

1 The Caltonian

6.00

4 Tayala

6.30

3 Nikki's Girl

7.00

5 Moon Flight

3x2x1x1x1x1= 6 lines

