Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders outlines his selections for £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee heads to Wolverhampton and the opener (4.15) might be the trickiest leg to negotiate.

With the interesting Second Collection due to run here on Monday, another well-handicapped sort in Hard Nut and free-going trip-dropper Fristel are the picks.

Doctor Vuby shaped well on his debut 22 days ago and makes plenty of appeal in the 5f novice (4.50).

Newcomer Arthur Rose , a daughter of Blue Point whose dam reached a high of 113 on Racing Post Ratings, is the other to include for the in-form Clive Cox.

The Cox-trained Galloping On is banked on in the 7f maiden (5.25). Expect improvement from his debut fourth at Lingfield last month.

The 7f nursery (6.00) provides a decent opportunity for Xaarine to notch a first success for David Menuisier.

Novak was an eyecatcher here last month and should go well in the 7f handicap (6.30) with David Probert taking over in the saddle.

The talented but inconsistent Intervention is dangerous to rule out off this mark. Go with him as insurance.

The final leg (7.00) looks a straight shootout between impressive recent winners Master Of Combat and Tiger Beetle .

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.15

6 Hard Nut

10 Fristel

4.50

5 Doctor Vuby

9 Arthur Rose

5.25

5 Galloping On

6.00

7 Xaarine

6.30

4 Intervention

10 Novak

7.00

3 Master Of Combat

6 Tiger Beetle

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

