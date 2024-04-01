Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee heads to Wolverhampton and Kingston Joy is banked on in the 1m4f handicap (4.55).

This mare bounced back to form when second over a trip short of her best here last time and is 2lb below her last winning mark.

Trois Blancs is worth another chance in the three-year-old handicap (5.30) after nothing went right on his stable debut for Richard Price. The consistent Bitcoin Profit was ahead of him in that contest and also goes in.

King’s Coronation , a Kingman colt whose dam placed in Group 1 company, shaped well on his debut two weeks ago and gets the nod in the maiden (6.00). The other form players lack a recent run.

There are many unexposed sorts to consider in the next (6.30). Handicap debutantes Emu War and Say You’ll Never showed enough in maidens to suggest they can go well off their respective marks.

The 7f novice (7.00) is a nice opportunity for Prefer The Sister to break her duck. She shaped best of the held-up runners in a slowly run affair on her debut last month.

Anything debuting for James Owen has to be respected and he saddles Tamaris in the concluding stayers’ handicap (7.30). The booking of Billy Loughnane aboard Liquid Metric also catches the eye as he is one from one when riding for Anthony McCann.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55

3 Kingston Joy

5.30

1 Trois Blancs

2 Bitcoin Profit

6.00

8 King’s Coronation

6.30

4 Emu War

6 Say You’ll Never

7.00

1 Prefer The Sister

7.30

4 Tamaris

10 Liquid Metric

1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

