Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper selects his perm for the guaranteed £100,000 pool

There is a competitive Tuesday night card for the £100,000 guaranteed Placepot at Wolverhampton, and a medium-sized perm is advised.

Archie Watson and Brodie Hampson are a force to be reckoned with in amateur riders' races and new recruit Breguet Boy will be hard to kick out of the places from the rail draw in the opener at 5.25. Miss Harmony , who finished a clear second last time, is also included.

Richard Fahey is having a good season with his two-year-olds and Eminent Jewel could easily be up to taking the novice (6.00) on her debut. With two third place-finishes to her name, Belle Storm is worthy of inclusion as well.

The Mick Appleby-trained Hezahunk looks banker material in division one of the 7f handicap (6.30) after a good fourth at Chelmsford last time, while Bomb Squad is another bombproof Placepot pick in division two (7.00) given he regularly runs his race (in first three in seven of his last nine runs).

The 1m½f maiden handicap (7.30) could be the toughest nut to crack, but going with the two Watson runners could be the answer. Hildegard looks likely build on a good run last time, while Wild Hoofer has the assistance of Hollie Doyle on his handicap debut.

There are plenty to consider in the 6f handicap (8.00), but Asadjumeirah looks rock-solid and Dolly Gra y will be dangerous if able to adopt a good position from her wider-than-ideal draw.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.25

6 Breguet Boy

7 Miss Harmony

6.00

3 Eminent Jewel

9 Belle Storm

6.30

1 Hezahunk

7.00

4 Bomb Squad

7.30

5 Wild Hoofer

7 Hildegard

8.00

4 Dolly Gray

8 Asadjumeirah

2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines



