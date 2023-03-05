Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pot

With £100,000 guaranteed in the Wolverhampton Placepot, it makes sense to focus on the all-weather card.

who has form figures at the track of 223112 in his last six starts, appeals in the opening leg, division one of the 6f handicap (4.55).

Fellow course-and-distance winner , a Southwell eyecatcher recently, merits inclusion too.

Division two (5.30) could rest between topweight and lightly raced four-year-old , the sort to make further progress after a breakthrough victory.

, third behind talented The Thames Boatman last time out, appeals in the following 6f handicap (6.00), with dual all-weather scorer also likely to run well.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old filly looks the answer to the 6f novice stakes (6.30) under Oisin Murphy, while and can fight out the finish of the 1m4f handicap (7.00).

has thrived under the tutelage of Shaun Lycett this winter, and the five-year-old can land his fourth race of the campaign in the 1m4f Class 5 handicap (7.30). His potent turn of foot is a huge asset at this level.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55

6 Admirable Lad

7 Glorious Charmer

5.30

3 Eye Of The Water

10 Boarhunt

6.00

3 Wreck It Ryley

6 Mintana

6.30

4 Cruella De Vill

7.00

4 Evania

6 Nolton Cross

7.30

​5 Johnny Boom

2x2x2x1x2x1 = 16 lines

