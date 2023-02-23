Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy chases the £100k guaranteed pot

There are some competitive races if you're having a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Wolverhampton, but the opener (4.35) may not be one of them.

That's because John Butler has the veteran in such rude health. The ten-year-old may be 2lb wrong under his penalty, but he won easily last week and is sill 9lb lower than he was 12 months ago, so he looks a banker for the frame at least.

The next (5.10) won't be as easy. Early favourite Latest Edition disappointed at short odds last time, so preference is for , a fair fourth to a winner on a roll at Kempton last time, and , who could improve now handicapping.

There are loads open to improvement in the next (5.45), but my picks would be dual runner-up , and , who shaped nicely at Kempton on his debut and will appreciate the extra yardage.

You have to get the winner in the fourth (6.15), and market leaders , who beat a subsequent winner easily last time, and , on a four-timer, do look the ones to focus on.

In the fifth (6.45) ran better than his final finishing position last time, while looks the one to beat under Andrea Atzeni, who is riding in Britain for the first time this year.

Atzeni also rides for Stuart Williams in the final leg (7.15), the four-year-old having dropped to a very tasty mark in a bad race after losing his form for Archie Watson. , a fair second last time, is the back-up.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.35

1 Inaam

5.10

3 Top Of The Class

5 Bruno The Red

5.45

4 Shaw Park

9 Karakoy

6.15

2 Sudden Ambush

4 Mint Edition

6.45

3 Gavi Di Gavi

9 Harbour Vision

7.15

1 Top Exhibit

7 Send In The Clouds

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

