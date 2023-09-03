Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

Leg one (3.45) of the Windsor Placepot, which has a £50,000 guarantee, could be fought out between wide-margin course-and-distance winner Another Gift and Moreginplease .

Despite failing to justify 11-4 favouritism at Catterick last time, Moreginplease ran a cracker in defeat, and might be able to overcome a subsequent 4lb rise in first-time cheekpieces.

A reproduction of Hurricane Power ’s recent short-head Windsor second to Trefor could be all that’s required to land leg two (4.20).

The Richard Hughes-trained Havanagreattime stands out in leg three (4.55), with champion jockey William Buick booked to ride.

Leg four (5.30) looks a more competitive affair. The Michael Bell-trained Activated shaped nicely on her debut last month and merits strong consideration, a comment which applies equally to recent Lingfield fourth Invincible Molly .

Five Towns , who represents William Haggas, rates the pick in leg five (6.00), while Rhubarb and Sparked should both give good accounts from favourable low draws in leg six (6.30).

The latter is better than a last-time-out Lingfield run suggests, while Rhubarb arrives on the back of a most encouraging Chepstow third and appears to be on the verge of hitting top form.

Windsor Placepot perm

3.45

3 Another Gift

6 Moreginplease

4.20

4 Hurricane Power

4.55

5 Havanagreattime

5.30

1 Activated

4 Invincible Molly

6.00

1 Five Towns

6.30

5 Sparked

6 Rhubarb

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

