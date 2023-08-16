Windsor Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

It's going to be tough going for Placepot punters at Windsor as all the races are competitive.

The hat-trick-seeking Chinese Knot will be popular in the 6f nursery (5.00), but with good reason given how she won last time. Loaded Gun is my idea of the main danger.

The 6f handicap (5.30) looks wide open, but course-and-distance winner Capote's Dream , who is running into form, has to be included. We'll add two more, though, with Conquistador , who is sure to appreciate going back up in trip, and Magical Merlin the suggestions.

It will be three in the 5f handicap (6.00), too, as it's another tough sprint. Water Of Leith is the main selection, while Another Baar has been consistent at this trip. Clipsham La Habana is another who appeals.

Man Of Eden seems happy to let others do the winning, but he will surely be hard to keep out of the frame in the mile handicap (6.30), while Chealamy is of big interest back down in trip.

Having run plenty of good races on all types of ground this season, Metal Merchant ought to go well in the next (7.00), while Kimifive used to run really well at Windsor and is getting dangerously handicapped again.

Assuming the perm is still alive, the whole lot will be relying on Gallant Lion to at least make the frame in the final leg (7.30). He looked better the further he went when completing a hat-trick at Sandown last time, and the extra distance could bring about more improvement.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.00

1 Chinese Knot

6 Loaded Gun

5.30

5 Conquistador

10 Magical Merlin

11 Capote's Dream

6.00

7 Another Baar

9 Clipsham La Habana

13 Water Of Leith

6.30

1 Man Of Eden

2 Chealamy

7.00

6 Metal Merchant

14 Kimifive

7.30

12 Gallant Lion

2x3x3x2x2x1=72 lines

