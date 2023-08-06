Windsor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway is back with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £50,000 guarantee for the Windsor Placepot and the ground, described as heavy on Sunday, will be key.

Only two places are available in the opening 5f handicap (6.00), so put two selections into the perm. Sera Dawn has plenty of form on testing conditions and is the pick ahead of So Smart.

There is no heavy-ground form in the 6f maiden (6.30) for fillies, so some pedigree guesswork is required. Kodi Bear’s progeny like cut, so Miss Anya goes in along with Adaay In Devon.

Only two places are on offer in the 1m2f fillies’ novice (7.00), but Albany sets a high standard, has run well at the track and is by soft-ground influence Lope De Vega.

The feature 6f handicap (7.30) might be between Sterling Knight and Indian Creak, who both handle heavy, but the following 1m3½f handicap (8.00) is difficult. Imperial Cult handled soft ground at Newbury last time and goes in with Pfingstberg.

Lawn Ranger has won on soft and heavy at Windsor and is a banker in the 1m2f handicap (8.30).

Windsor Placepot perm

6.00

3 Sera Dawn

5 So Smart

6.30

1 Adaay In Devon

6 Miss Anya

7.00

1 Albany

7.30

2 Sterling Knight

5 Indian Creak

8.00

1 Imperial Cult

5 Pfingstberg

8.30

6 Lawn Ranger

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

