Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tackles the £100,000 guaranteed pool with a four-line perm
I am hoping to get a short-priced favourite out of the frame in the opening leg of the Wetherby Placepot (1.40) as there is little guarantee Jukebox D'Eddy will replicate his recent course-and-distance second on this slower surface.
Preference is for Sonnemoser, who likes soft ground and makes his handicap debut off a mark of 99 on his first start for Richard Newland.
Springwell Bay produced a top performance in a strong Ascot novice hurdle last time and is selected in the next (2.15). He could be Grade 1-bound later in the season at Aintree.
The most likely winner of the 2m3½f handicap chase (2.50) is the mare Trapista, whose recent close third at Huntingdon has been franked.
Hartur D'Doudairies is seriously well handicapped off 119 and should collect the following 2m handicap hurdle (3.25).
The feature Class 3 contest (4.00) looks a decent opportunity for First Lord De Cuet to register a first success over fences. He could pick up a soft lead, while Inishbiggle is an interesting chasing debutant for Gary Hanmer and might improve for a fence.
I'm not taking any chances in leg six (4.35) where form pair Heritier De Sivola and Great Raffles, two unexposed sorts who are progressing, are the way to go.
Wetherby Placepot perm
1.40
1 Sonnemoser
2.15
1 Springwell Bay
2.50
2 Trapista
3.25
2 Hartur D’Oudairies
4.00
2 First Lord De Cuet
4 Inishbiggle
4.35
2 Heritier De Sivola
4 Great Raffles
1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 4 lines
