Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tackles the £100,000 guaranteed pool with a four-line perm

I am hoping to get a short-priced favourite out of the frame in the opening leg of the Wetherby Placepot (1.40) as there is little guarantee Jukebox D'Eddy will replicate his recent course-and-distance second on this slower surface.

Preference is for , who likes soft ground and makes his handicap debut off a mark of 99 on his first start for Richard Newland.

produced a top performance in a strong Ascot novice hurdle last time and is selected in the next (2.15). He could be Grade 1-bound later in the season at Aintree.

The most likely winner of the 2m3½f handicap chase (2.50) is the mare , whose recent close third at Huntingdon has been franked.

is seriously well handicapped off 119 and should collect the following 2m handicap hurdle (3.25).

The feature Class 3 contest (4.00) looks a decent opportunity for to register a first success over fences. He could pick up a soft lead, while is an interesting chasing debutant for Gary Hanmer and might improve for a fence.

I'm not taking any chances in leg six (4.35) where form pair and , two unexposed sorts who are progressing, are the way to go.

Wetherby Placepot perm

1.40

1 Sonnemoser

2.15

1 Springwell Bay

2.50

2 Trapista

3.25

2 Hartur D’Oudairies

4.00

2 First Lord De Cuet

4 Inishbiggle

4.35

2 Heritier De Sivola

4 Great Raffles

1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 4 lines

