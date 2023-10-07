Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal serves up his Sunday perm

There aren't many runners on the Uttoxeter card but there's plenty of quality and all three runners in the novice chase (2.45), Pembroke , I Like To Move It and Chasing Fire , ran at the Cheltenham Festival last season. All of them could make up into high-class chasers and it's really hard to discount any, so the safest option is to include them all.

Brook Bay was disappointing on his bumper debut last year, but he started a short price for a decent race and I reckon he'll leave that form miles behind in the first division of the 2m maiden hurdle (1.45), while Booster Bob is going to be hard to keep out of the places in the second division (2.15).

It could be a good day for trainer Olly Murphy, who has lots of fancied runners, and point-to-point winner Itsnoteasy will be hard to beat in the 2m4f maiden hurdle (3.15).

The last two handicaps are more complicated but Stuart Edmunds has good chances in both, with Bubble Dubi looking especially interesting in the 2m handicap chase (4.15). He also saddles Gentleman At Arms in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (3.45) and he's very well handicapped if bouncing back to form. He hasn't shown much for a bit, though, so for safety reasons I would include The Bomber Liston as well.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.45

5 Brook Bay

2.15

2 Booster Bob

2.45

1 Chasing Fire

2 I Like To Move It

3 Pembroke

3.15

6 Itsnoteasy

3.45

3 Gentleman At Arms

4 The Bomber Liston

4.15

5 Bubble Dubi

1x1x3x1x2x1 = 6 lines

