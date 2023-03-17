Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pot

couldn't hack it in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham, but his hurdles form remains considerably better than that of his rivals, and at least two are going to have to improve in a big way to knock him out of the Placepot.

He looks a banker for the first leg (1.15), which is a good job, as it gets harder after that.

I'm not 100 per cent sure about favourite Hitching Jacking in the next (1.50), so will go three-handed against him.

is definitely well handicapped, represents the very much in-form Jamie Snowden and outsider is lurking on a very dangerous mark and loves the mud.

In the third (2.25), Dan Skelton's and both love deep ground and look fairly treated to me (particularly the former) and they will do.

and are my two stabs at the Midlands National (3.00) but I'll also add market leader just to be on the safe side.

, with form figures at Uttoxeter of 21332, has to go in the fifth (3.35) and he's joined by the consistent .

That just leaves another tricky handicap chase (4.10), in which I'll go with , who will appreciate softer ground than last time, and the 11-year-old , who has become dangerously well treated and has been running well.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.15

2 Can You Call

1.50

1 Up For Parol

2 Stag Horn

10 Limited Reserve

2.25

4 Ballygrifincottage

7 Wilde About Oscar

3.00

8 Guetapan Collonges

13 Time To Get Up

15 Major Dundee

3.35

3 Gustavian

9 Mackelduff

4.10

8 Not Sure

9 Billingsley

1 x 3 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 72 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.