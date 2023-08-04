US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two Saratoga selections on Saturday

Clearly Unhinged

9.26pm Saratoga, Saturday

1pt each-way

Lion Of War

10.01pm Saratoga, Saturday

1pt each-way

Saratoga’s summer meeting continues with a card chock-full of quality, and my attention is drawn to the Test Stakes for three-year-old fillies.

The Grade 1, run over 7f on dirt, features Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous and the unbeaten Maple Leaf Mel, but one who can run them close is Michael McCarthy’s Clearly Unhinged.

She is the most lightly raced in the field with two wins from three starts, her only defeat when fourth in the Santa Anita Oaks on her penultimate start when failing to stay the extended mile trip.

She won in gutsy fashion over an extended 6f at the same course last time and the general feeling is that she is open to plenty of improvement. She shows lots of speed and can go close at double-figure odds.

European challengers have won the last two runnings of the Saratoga Derby and the home brigade may have their work cut out to stop that trend as Charlie Johnston’s Lion Of War takes his chance for Qatar Racing.

He is a son of Roaring Lion, who was as tough as they come, and he looks to be going the right way after a career-best second to Burdett Road in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out.

He was keeping on all the way to the line that day and has plenty of scope for improvement.

The likely fast ground and style of racing in the States should suit him and Oisin Murphy takes the ride, so everything is in place for a bold effort.

