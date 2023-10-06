US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Keeneland on Saturday

Gina Romantica

9.43pm Keeneland

1pt each-way

Master Of The Seas

10.45pm Keeneland

2pts win

Keeneland hosts one of its flagship meetings of the year, with no less than five graded events on a card loaded full of quality, and my attention is turned to Gina Romantica , who goes in the Grade 1 First Lady Stakes (9.43).

Chad Brown saddles three of the eight-strong field with his In Italian likely to prove tough to beat, but Gina Romantica has plenty of ability and looks to have been overlooked at the prices.

Tyler Gaffalione’s mount is a Grade 1 winner at this course, having won the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup last season, and this race could set up in similar fashion for her.

She’s drawn in stall one, so could find herself in a pocket in behind the leaders early, but that's fine as she possesses tactical speed and the turn of foot to be able to get herself out of trouble.

Connections have kept her fresh for a big end-of-season campaign and I like her chances of at least making the frame.

David O’Meara’s Suedois was the last European raider to win the Coolmore Turf Mile (10.45) back in 2017, but that may be about to change as Charlie Appleby’s in-form Master Of The Seas looks to back up his devastating victory in the Woodbine Mile last month.

This Godolphin-owned gelding promised so much from an early age, and finally gained that elusive first Grade 1 success with that win at Woodbine. The penny seems to have dropped with him now that he races with the aid of a hood.

James Doyle has flown over to take the ride and will be looking to get sufficient cover on Master Of The Seas before coming with a late burst in the home straight.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.