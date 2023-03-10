US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with his best bets for the Florida Oaks and Tampa Bay Derby

Alpha Bella

9.45pm Tampa Bay

1pt win

Groveland

10.15pm Tampa Bay

1pt win

The markets for the Classics are now beginning to take shape, with impressive victories for Wet Paint and Forte in the last couple of weeks putting both horses firmly in contention for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby.

However, there are still some key trials to take place between now and the first weekend in May and all eyes here will be on Tampa Bay Downs, where we have the Grade 3 Florida Oaks and Tampa Bay Derby.

First up is the Oaks. Todd Pletcher won this in 2007 with Cotton Blossom, who went on to finish ninth at Churchill Downs, but he has a filly here in Alpha Bella who could better that.

This daughter of Justify broke her maiden here just before Christmas before putting up a big effort to finish second in the Grade 3 Sweetest Chant Stakes over course and distance last month.

She showed a game attitude from a prominent position and nearly held on for the win but was just caught by a late-swooping Cairo Consort, who is also a nice type for Pletcher.

With a similar effort, Alpha Bella can take this under Luis Saez. That would set her up nicely for a big couple of months ahead.

The Tampa Bay Derby has been won by some lovely horses down the years and this year's running is as competitive as ever.

Todd Pletcher holds a strong hand in this as well with the pair of Tapit Trice and Shesterkin, but I like the chances of the colt in stall four, Groveland, who is coming along nicely and has got course experience.

Eoin Harty's Godolphin-owned colt has form figures of 3122 at this venue and was running on nicely when second here last time, over this extended mile trip, so it would not surprise should he go one better from what is an ideal post position.

