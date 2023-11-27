Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Montregard (3.40 Southwell)

Showed plenty of promise in his two runs so far. Won a maiden hurdle at Warwick in April, finding plenty on the run for home. Today's extra distance will help and his trainer Tom Lacey has been in great form in recent weeks.

Stuart Langley

Montregard 15:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Handicappers' nap

For Three (2.20 Sedgefield)

Has been raised 4lb to a mark of 88 for finishing a good second over course-and-distance earlier this month, and will be hard to beat if building on that run on his second start since joining Sam England.

Steve Mason

For Three 14:20 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Tom Midgley (3lb) Tnr: Sam England

Eyecatcher

Telepathique (2.40 Southwell)

Bumper scorer who ran a race full of promise on her hurdles debut at Newbury and can go one better for trainer Lucy Wadham.

Mark Brown

Telepathique 14:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

West country nap

Recoup (12.15 Sedgefield)

Beat some useful types on hurdling debut at Ludlow and this looks much weaker. Paddy Brennan is 4-12 when heading here in the last five seasons.

James Stevens

Recoup 12:15 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Speed figures

Hashtag Boum (1.20 Sedgefield)

Progressive mare clocked her best speed figure over course-and-distance and can be forgiven for her last run when she lost a shoe.

Craig Thake

Hashtag Boum 13:20 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Ruth Jefferson

Dark horse

Ring Of Beara (3.10 Southwell)

Yet to score over hurdles but has shown some useful form along the way, notably when fourth in a useful event at Musselburgh a couple of starts back. Ground doesn't seem to be an issue and likely to go close in this.

Tom Gibbings

Ring Of Beara 15:10 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Tim Easterby

