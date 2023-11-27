Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Montregard (3.40 Southwell)
Showed plenty of promise in his two runs so far. Won a maiden hurdle at Warwick in April, finding plenty on the run for home. Today's extra distance will help and his trainer Tom Lacey has been in great form in recent weeks.
Stuart Langley
Handicappers' nap
For Three (2.20 Sedgefield)
Has been raised 4lb to a mark of 88 for finishing a good second over course-and-distance earlier this month, and will be hard to beat if building on that run on his second start since joining Sam England.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Telepathique (2.40 Southwell)
Bumper scorer who ran a race full of promise on her hurdles debut at Newbury and can go one better for trainer Lucy Wadham.
Mark Brown
West country nap
Recoup (12.15 Sedgefield)
Beat some useful types on hurdling debut at Ludlow and this looks much weaker. Paddy Brennan is 4-12 when heading here in the last five seasons.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Hashtag Boum (1.20 Sedgefield)
Progressive mare clocked her best speed figure over course-and-distance and can be forgiven for her last run when she lost a shoe.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Ring Of Beara (3.10 Southwell)
Yet to score over hurdles but has shown some useful form along the way, notably when fourth in a useful event at Musselburgh a couple of starts back. Ground doesn't seem to be an issue and likely to go close in this.
Tom Gibbings
